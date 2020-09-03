Charge changed in Union County beating case

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Prosecutors in Union County told a judge Thursday they are turning a first degree assault charge against Isaak Chase Hogan into a manslaughter charge.

Hogan entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Thursday morning. Hogan is accused of beating up Dawsun Stevens, who later died of his injuries. Hogan was arrested Monday and is expected back in court September 10.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

