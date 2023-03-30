HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Court documents show that charges against a 26-year-old Evansville man accused of attempting to meet with an underage girl have been dropped.

An order from a Vanderburgh County Judge on Thursday ordered that the case be dismissed without prejudice. This comes after Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers issued a statement warning that evidence collected by untrained “vigilante” groups may be inadmissable for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial.

According tot the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the CVS on Weston Road for a disorderly conduct report. Deputies spoke with members of a group called “Predator Catchers Incorporated” who said the man was attempting to meet with an account PCI created and used to pose as a 14-year-old girl. Officers say during an interview with police, the man admitted to speaking to the account and his intent of having sex with her.