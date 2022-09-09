EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says attempted murder charges were dropped Thursday against the second suspect in a shooting incident involving an Evansville Police officer.

Randall Hood, 32, was arrested after a 17-year-old had his charge dropped in the case earlier this summer. The teenager was arrested after police said he shot at an officer near the Corner Pocket on Fulton Avenue. The juvenile remained in jail for one month until a review of surveillance video showed he was wearing different clothing than the shooter.

Police say they are waiting for more evidence in the case.