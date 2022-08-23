EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland.

In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower.

Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but court records show they have the opportunity to re-file the charges later.

McFarland also was the former assistant coach for Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team.

UP NEXT: Family says Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida