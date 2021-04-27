Charges filed against driver in Dubois Co. fatal lawnmower crash

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Charges have been filed against the driver involved in a fatal crash last year in Dubois County.

On April 19, Joann T. Voelkel, 62, was charged with reckless driving for her role in the October 2020 crash that claimed the life of Ruth Meyer, 60, of Jasper.

Police say Meyer was operating her lawnmower when she entered CR 675 N from the south into the path of Voelkel’s westbound vehicle. Voelkel told police she was unable to avoid the crash and hit Meyer’s lawnmower. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

