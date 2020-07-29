Charges filed against Gibson Co. woman for abduction hoax

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County woman who was thought to be missing, but it turned out she had run away, is facing charges of false informing.

Hannah Potts, 23, was found safe Sunday at the home of Joshua Thomas and Maria Hopper in Gibson County. All three face charges of false informing after the Gibson County Prosecutor says they planned and executed an abduction hoax on July 26.

Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Potts, Thomas and Hopper urged law enforcement should be notified after posting on social media that Potts had been abducted. Cochren says Thomas and Hopper helped hide Potts, and were not truthful when law enforcement talked to them about Potts’ disappearance. Potts was located at

Cochren released the following statement:

“Ms. Potts actions are criminal in nature. She had many people in her family and community worried sick over her personal health and safety. Further, she risked involving innocent individuals by giving a false description of the alleged abductor. Finally, the number of hours spent by multiple law enforcement agencies in this time of limited resources is simply not recoverable. This callous disregard for others simply will not be tolerated.”

The Prosecutor’s office has requested an arrest warrant for all three individuals.

