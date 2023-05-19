EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Formal charges have been filed against the suspect in the Eastland Mall incident in Evansville.

Braylin Underwood was one of two suspects arrested. He made his second court appearance, where they formalized his charges, just last Saturday, Police say Underwood was part of a group when a fight started inside Eastland Mall, and a gun was shown.

Shoppers panicked, and the mall went on lockdown.

Underwood is prohibited from being on Eastland Mall property and can have no contact with the alleged victims.

The bond has been set at $500,000.

The court entered a plea of not guilty. His next court date is set for June 2.