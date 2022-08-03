EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation received over $30,000 thanks to a golfing event.

The Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), hosted a charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation. The event happened at Cambridge Golf Course in Evansville on May 26. 124 golfers attended the event, which raised $30,500 to benefit the EVSC Foundation.

Mandy Emery, vice president of community involvement for IMCU and executive director of Indiana Members Foundation stated, “Thank you to all of our business partners, friends, family and especially our Evansville IMCU Team for making our 2nd annual charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation such a huge success! We look forward to doing it again next year!”