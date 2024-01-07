HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A scrabble tournament to benefit two Tri-State non-profits is returning for a second year.

This year’s Help the Community Scrabble Tourney will be held on June 1st at the VFW on Wabash Avenue of Flags in Evansville.

Organizer Sheri Lehman said the event will benefit Aurora and the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

There will be 2 categories, competitive and just for fun. There will also be a silent auction.

Tournament winners will get trophies and prizes.

You can find more information by clicking here.