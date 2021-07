EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Gardening and back yard expert Charlie Stocker has died at the age of 71.

Stocker operated his own landscape business in Evansville. He was also a regular on various Eyewitness News segments where his followers knew him as “The Garden Guy.”

Stocker is a graduate of both Reitz High School and the University of Evansville.

Stocker’s family confirmed that he passed away after a brief illness on Friday. Arrangements are pending.