Chase ends with two stolen vehicles crashed in Evansville; police still searching for one driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight police chase that began in Warrick County has ended with two crashes in Evansville.

The chase began just after 2:30 Thursday morning, when Warrick County authorities began chasing two vehicles.

Both vehicles would later be confirmed as stolen.

The chase carried over into Evansville, where one of the cars crashed at Lincoln Avenue and Newburgh Road, hitting a pole, and causing wires to fall.

We’re told the driver was taken into custody, and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

The second vehicle involved continued leading authorities on a chase through parts of Evansville, before crashing into the Embassy Apartments on Hatfield Drive.

The impact put a large hole into the side of the building.

Police tell us the damage is purely cosmetic, and no one had to be evacuated from the apartments.

The driver of that car ran away and has yet to be found.

One vehicle was stolen from Newburgh, and the other was stolen from Evansville.

This is an ongoing story, and as we get additional details, we’ll bring them to you on air and online.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

