HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Chaser’s Bar & Grill in Evansville is facing a lawsuit alleging the business acted with negligence by providing alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated customer before a collision that left one dead and one with permanent brain injuries.

According to the lawsuit, Chaser’s provided alcohol to 22-year-old Cory Schaum on July 30 and 31 of 2021, despite knowing he was already intoxicated. The lawsuit also says the bar took no action to prevent the intoxicated Schaum from driving after closing time.

Some time around 3 a.m., Schaum left the bar and drove northbound and swerved across the northbound lane and into the two southbound lanes at a high rate of speed on St. Joseph Avenue and caused a head-on collision, according to the lawsuit. Schaum was killed in the collision, and Joseph Eddmenson suffered “serious and permanently debilitating injuries”.

The lawsuit says Eddmenson sustained severe and permanent personal injuries, incurred medical expenses and suffered current and future lost wages and income as a result of the accident. Other damages and injuries listed in the lawsuit include costs related to care, rehabilitation, therapy and the costs of equipment necessary to assist him in performing his daily activities.

The lawsuit claims that Chaser’s regularly creates an environment that encourages large crowds of mostly young people drinking excessively while failing to provide appropriate oversight of its customers’ consumption and intoxication. It also says Eddmenson is entitled to a sum that will serve to compensate him and punish Chaser’s to deter the bar and others from engaging in similar acts and conduct in the future.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Chaser’s for comment, and we will update this story when we receive a statement.

A copy of the lawsuit can be read in the window below: