Chaser’s owner issues statement after COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The owner of Chaser’s Bar and Grill issued a statement on Facebook after two customers tested positive for COVID-19.

We would like to let our patrons know that we continue to sanitize our facility daily with a spray sanitizing solution as well as using disposable products and to-go containers. We clean all surfaces hourly and when customers leave an area. We are doing everything possible to keep ourselves and our customers safe at this time. We will continue to do this as long as it takes Chaser’s Bar and Grill statement

The cases were reported Saturday and the customers were at the bar from 10 p.m. Friday until 2:00 a.m. Saturday, they were reportedly not wearing masks nor distancing from others. Other customers and staff should monitor for symptoms.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)