(APARTMENT GUIDE) – A study from Apartment Guide has ranked Henderson in the top ten cheapest cities for renters in the United States.

The average one-bedroom apartment in Henderson can cost up to $615 a month, and despite the $25 increase since last year, the city is still considered a cheap place for renters to live. In Indiana, Terre Haute ranked number two in the nation. The number one city for renters in the country was Lawton, Oklahoma.

To read the full results, click here.