HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lottery officials have confirmed a Powerball ticket that was sold at a Henderson retailer for the December 27 drawing has won $50,000.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Newt’s Tobacco Mart on Highway 41 in Henderson. The winning ticket matched four white ball winning numbers and the Powerball to win the amount.

Lottery officials say the winner must claim their prize at lottery headquarters in Louisville. The winner can contact lottery officials to make an appointment by calling 1-877-789-4532.

The winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 with the Powerball number of 5.