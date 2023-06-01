HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the Hoosier Lottery announced that a Powerball ticket sold in Evansville has won $1 million.

According to officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Thorntons at 114 S. Rosenberger Avenue in Evansville. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, May 31 are 2-4-54-61-62 with the Powerball of 14.

Officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery Customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.