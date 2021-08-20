Checking in with schools after kids return to classrooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–“We’ve had a great start to the school year despite the challenges,” chief communication officer with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Jason Woebkenberg said.

Challenges this school year include tackling the Delta variant. Both the EVSC and Warrick County school corporation are masking up with case numbers on the rise. WCSC Superintendent Todd Lambert told Eyewitness News they’re noticing a new trend this school year as a result of the mask mandate inside the school corporation.

“We are seeing significantly more positive cases this year, but the change we’re seeing and I attribute it to our ability to mask and contact trace down to three feet, what we’re finding out is last year we had less cases but we were quarantining more students per case- many more students per case,” Lambert said.

With administrators keeping track of students in the classroom and on the field. Lambert told Eyewitness News Boonville’s football team didn’t get to play on Friday as a result of Paoli players being down due to COVID.

“They’re out and about and things happen. The athletic teams, it doesn’t take much to get in to close contact on the athletic field and they get right up against each other competing and those things happen,” Lambert said.

Both school corporations keeping an active eye on how to best keep their students safe.

“We will make adjustments on the day to day operations of our schools in order to keep students and staff safe and balance that with the educational needs of our students,” Woebkenberg said.

“Our best hope is that we’ll be able to merge back into everything normal sooner rather than later,” Lambert said.