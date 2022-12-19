SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – For some, sitting on Santa’s lap is a family tradition. But for others, it’s celebrating Christmas where it’s Christmas year-round in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Celebrating in America’s Christmas Hometown.

“There is something always new to see up here. It’s just beautiful.”

For one Evansville couple, it has become a tradition.

Charlie and Candi Jackson drove an hour to go to the Christmas store to check the last item off their Christmas list.

“I bought this for my nephew, he just bought a new home.”

Heather Osborne is the Christmas store’s General Manager. Throughout December, she says they have a steady crowd, but they get especially busy the week leading up to Christmas.

I like seeing the family’s tradition. A lot of people come into Santa Claus year-round for their Christmas traditions,” says Osborne. “It has been packed in here, like some places you can’t even walk around.”

The line to see Santa sometimes weaves around the store. So far this year, Santa says he has had thousands of kids whisper in his ear.

“I love the kids even the little ones who don’t really want to come to me but the older kids I have fun with them,” says Santa. “Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they come to see me is really special.

The Christmas store is just one spot on the list of many families who visit Santa Claus this time of year. Mike Johannes is the Santa Claus Town Council President and has decades of Christmas’ under his belt.

“Kids really love two things, Santa and of course the lights,” says Johannes. “They really are fabulous and taking a kid who is nine or ten to the candy store, that is a lot of fun to. I like it all, that’s why it’s called America’s Christmas hometown.”