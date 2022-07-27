EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although everyone can’t make it out to Munich for Oktoberfest, Tri-Staters will be able to find a taste of Germany closer to home. Evansville city officials announced they’re bringing the first annual Oktoberfest downtown in September!

The festival will feature an “all-you-can-eat” German buffet experience provided by Jasper’s Schnitzelbank Restaurant. Officials say the buffet runs from 4 – 7 p.m. and will be extremely limited.

The event will also include team competitions with prizes, a 21+ beer and wine sampling, an Oktoberfest costume contest and live entertainment. Additionally, an import car show will be a big part of the celebration.

Evansville Oktoberfest runs Saturday, September 3 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Early bird tickets can be bought by clicking here.