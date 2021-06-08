Prosecutors allege mother was using drugs in days before her infant son’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The state is presenting its evidence against Chelsea Marksberry, who is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death after her three-month-old son. Kieran Bengert died last January at a home in Evansville.

Chelsea Marksberry

Opening arguments got underway Monday after 12 jurors and one alternate were seated in the trial.

Prosecutors say Marksberry was abusing drugs while caring for her child in the days leading up to his death. Medical examiners determined the infant’s cause of death as abusive head trauma.

In November, Jacob Bengert, Kieran’s father, was found guilty of murder and neglect resulting in death and sentenced to 65 years.