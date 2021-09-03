Highway 41 in Henderson reopening after chemical spill shuts down southbound lanes; detour at Hwy. 425 exit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The southbound lanes of Highway 41 in Henderson are reopening Friday morning after a chemical spill closed the road from the twin bridge all the way to the Highway 425 exit.

There is a detour at the Highway 425 interchange. Drivers will need to detour onto 425 then head back on Highway 41 south. From there head back on to Interstate 69 traveling through Sebree or Robards.

Henderson Police tell Eyewitness News the closure was due to a chemical spill coming from a truck starting around 10:30pm Thursday. Police said the truck began leaking around the southbound bridge, and it finally stopped near the Highway 425 interchange.

Eyewitness News found shortly after 5:00 Friday morning Highway 41 clear all the way to the Audubon Parkway. Barricades were found on the Audubon Parkway to Southbound 69.

Based on the semi’s hazmat code, it appears it was hauling sodium hydroxide, which is a common ingredient in cleaners and soaps.

Due to the distance involved during cleanup, traffic was detoured through side streets while crews determine when it’s safe to send traffic onto Highway 41 again.

In a Facebook post, Henderson Police ask drivers not to call the 911 center or headquarters with complaints about the impact on the morning drive.

The northbound lanes of Highway 41 were not affected.