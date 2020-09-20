Chemo Buddies reverse parade reminds survivors that hope is not canceled

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) While many events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, one organization wants to remind cancer survivors that hope is not canceled.

Chemo Buddies organized a reverse parade for suvivors. They were able to drive by a cheering crowd and receive cookies and other items from local businesses.

Organizers say the event was the community loving on each other and were happy to see the turn out. Some people at the event hadn’t seen each other since the pandemic began.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: