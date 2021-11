EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Cherish Jewelers in Evansville is serving as a drop-off location for Toys for Tots.

To donate, all you have to do is go to the store, pick out a toy and drop it off. Toys have to be left unwrapped when dropped off. The toys will be handed out to kids in need.

Anyone dropping off a toy will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to see Sarah Evans at the Old National Events Plaza on December 3. Drawings will take place every day this week.