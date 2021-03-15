Cherry Park in Madisonville to receive a new walking trail

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) A park in Madisonville is getting some new additions. Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented a $20,000 check to the city to create a new walking trail at Cherry Park.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says the trail is needed with more people now walking through the park, “It’s definitely going to be a benefit for that neighborhood and that community. We’ve seen a lot of great usage at that park and we’ll continue to see that once that is put in.”

We’re told they hope to start construction on the walking trail some time this summer.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)