EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave announced on Thursday that she will be a candidate for mayor of Evansville during next year’s city elections.

“I will bring both an independent perspective and a strong conservative sense of duty to the role of mayor, building on the achievements of the past to make the future even better,” said Musgrave. “I love this city. I have called it home for decades, and three generations of my family live here. I want Evansville’s future to be as bright as it can be.”

Musgrave is in her third term as county commissioner. She also served in Governor Mitch Daniels’ cabinet during his first term.