HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Calling all Star Wars fans. If you recently lost a Chewbacca mask, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office just might have it.

Deputy J. Hendrick shared a photo of themselves wearing the mask on social media, mentioning that it was picked up and they are looking for the owner.

“Lost and found. Chewbacca mask found on highway 60 near Hartford road.. can pick up by contacting sheriff department if you’ve lost it..” posted the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Many people on social media were quick to make jokes about the mask.

“Do you care to post a picture of the mask so we know exactly what it looks like?” said one user.

If you are the owner of this Wookie mask, you can reach out to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department through Facebook by clicking here.