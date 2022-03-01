EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) has been met with a service interruption.

Flights to Chicago through American Airlines have been paused for the time being. A spokesperson from the EVV has told Eyewitness News that it is due to many factors including pilot shortages that there are no flights to Chicago at the moment.

A spokesperson from EVV says that American Airlines has decided to increase Dallas capacity to and from Evansville this spring. Two to three flights per day to Dallas will happen, and the new flight will be served on the larger E175 with dual-class, says the spokesperson. The spokesperson says that two E175s will be serving EVV to and from Dallas.