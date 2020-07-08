Chick-fil-A opens on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-Staters can now “eat more chikin” after a new Chick-fil-A location opened Tuesday

The restaurant is located at 4400 W Lloyd Expressway on Evansville’s west side.

We’re told the location has 70 full and part-time employees.

Chick-fil-A is currently serving customers through curbside and the drive-thru.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

