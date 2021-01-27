Chief Deputy Noah Robinson to announce candidacy for Vanderburgh Sheriff

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Noah Robinson is expected to announce Wednesday that he’s running for sheriff in 2022.

Robinson’s law enforcement career began with the Owensboro Police Department in 1999, before joining the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in 2001.

The Newburgh native is expected to make the announcement at 6 p.m. during a drive-in style rally outside the Vanderburgh County 4H Center auditorium.

Current Sheriff Dave Wedding is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.

