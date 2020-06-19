Child flown to hospital after his scooter crashes into a car

ELDORADO, Ill (WEHT) Illinois State Police say a 9-year-old boy failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Fourth Street and North Railroad Street, and ended up crashing into a car.

This happened Thursday around 6:48 p.m. ISP says the boy was riding a small children’s scooter on a bike path toward Fourth Street. Two people told authorities the boy didn’t stop at the stop sign, and struck a vehicle. We’re told the boy was flown to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. The driver of the vehicle refused medical attention.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

