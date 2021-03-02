Child found safe inside a stolen vehicle in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A child has been found safe after getting caught up in the middle of a carjacking Monday night.

Owensboro Police said they were called to the Eagles Gas Station at around 10:15 p.m. The victim said they were attacked by a man, who then took off in their vehicle. A four-year-old child was in the car at the time of the incident.

About ten minutes later, police said they found the vehicle on Hartford Road and a police chase began. That chase lasted only minutes before the suspect, Jacob Cameron, 26, crashed on Legion Drive Park. The child was not in the car at that time.

Police said they caught Cameron as he tried to run from the scene. He is being charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, robbery, fleeing or evading police, and trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan located the child on Breckenridge Street near E 21st Street, and brought the child to the Owensboro Police Department. The was not injured.

(This story was originally published March 2, 2021)