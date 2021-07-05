Children taken to hospital after SUV drives into Ohio River near downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms two children were taken to the hospital Sunday night after their family vehicle entered the Ohio River near English Park in Owensboro.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. an SUV suddenly shifted into gear at the English Park Boat ramp sending it into the water.

As the vehicle was partially submerged, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old child went under water for a brief period of time. Dispatch reports they and two others in the SUV were able to escape safely.

The two children were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.