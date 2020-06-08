Children’s Museum of Evansville preparing to reopen in July

(WEHT) – The Children’s Museum of Evansville remains closed through the month of June, but workers are busy preparing for a big reopening.

Children’s museums across the state of Indiana are allowed to reopen under the next phase of coronavirus recovery.

Stage 4 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan now starts June 12 after the governor made the roll-out two days earlier.

CMOE Marketing and Communications Manager Clay Prindle says they’re planning to open in July to give them more time to make adjustments and get everything ready.

Guests can expect the museum to look a bit different when it does reopen including plexiglass partitions at the front desk and other measures to meet CDC guidelines.

“There may be some exhibits that are temporarily closed, there may be even some new things on the floor, so even if we do take a few things off our plan is to continue adding new things for families to enjoy,” said Prindle.

CMOE is hoping to make a big announcement about reopening in the coming weeks.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

