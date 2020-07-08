Children’s Museum of Evansville reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Families looking for summer fun now have another option as an Evansville attraction reopened Tuesday.

The Children’s Museum of Evansville has social distancing guidelines in place, temperature checks at the door and limited capacity. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and guests are required to wear face masks.

“We have limited it to 50 people in the building at a time. So far, it’s gone really well. We’re so excited to have laughter and kids playing here once again,” deputy director Nathan McCullough-Haddix said.

The museum is closed on Mondays and in between visiting time windows for deep cleaning.

Certain attractions like climbing structures and the wet deck are still closed.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

