Children’s Museum of Evansville will reopen next week

(WEHT) – The Children’s Museum of Evansville will reopen on Wednesday, July 1 for member families and to the general public on Sunday, July 5.

Limited capacity summer camps are scheduled to begin on July 13.

“We know that children need play now more than ever,” said Stephanie Terry, Executive

Director. “We are ready to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much needed respite for

families in the Tri-State area. We can’t wait to hear and see the joy of childhood in action as we

inspire and nurture young explorers, innovators, and critical thinkers through interactive play.”

CMOE says the safety and well-being of guests is their top priority, and their plan was reviewed by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

What changes to expect:

– Limited capacity and timed ticketing entry

– Climbing structures will remain closed until social distancing restrictions are lifted.

– Wet Deck will be temporarily closed.

– Children will each receive a mini-activity kit, providing one-user only supplies that can

be used throughout their visit.

– Guests over the age of 3 and all staff members must wear a face covering.

– The museum will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and maintenance

– Social distancing floor markers and reminder signage will be found throughout the

museum.

– Cleaning practices have been enhanced

– Temperature checks will be taken upon entering the museum.

To manage capacity, admission will require a timed reservation. Guests can purchase timed entry

tickets online at cmoekids.org starting June 25. Museum members will continue to enjoy free

admission but must reserve an entry time in advance online.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

