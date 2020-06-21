Children’s Robitussin voluntarily recalled

(WEHT) – GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough, after incorrect dosing cups were put in the packages.
There is a risk of overdose if too much medicine is given to a child.
The recall is limited to the three lots listed below:
Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4oz)
NDC 0031-8760-12
Lots: 02177 (Exp. Jan. 2022)
02178 (Exp. Jan. 2022)Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough (8oz)
NDC 0031-2234-19
Lot: CL8292 (Exp. Sep. 2021)
