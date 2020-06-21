Children’s Robitussin voluntarily recalled

(WEHT) – GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough, after incorrect dosing cups were put in the packages.

There is a risk of overdose if too much medicine is given to a child.

The recall is limited to the three lots listed below:

Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4oz)

NDC 0031-8760-12

Lots: 02177 (Exp. Jan. 2022)

02178 (Exp. Jan. 2022)Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough (8oz)

NDC 0031-2234-19

Lot: CL8292 (Exp. Sep. 2021)

