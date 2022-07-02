EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A missing 7-year-old boy led authorities on a search and eventually to an arrest in Evansville earlier today. Police said they responded to Washington Avenue Saturday afternoon in response to the missing child.

The mother told police that she believed her child was with a 53-year-old registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. Evansville police said the mother was concerned for the child’s safety.

Investigators determined the suspect was riding on a motorcycle with the boy on the back. Flock Safety cameras caught photos of the suspect and the motorcycle with the child. Officers said they were able to use this information to help find the suspect and the 7-year-old child.

According to a police report, the child was reunited safely with his mother. Officers said the suspect has been detained and will likely be charged accordingly. An investigation is still ongoing.

