OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Chipotle has officially opened its first restaurant across the Blue Bridge in Owensboro! The new Mexican grill is located at Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard.

Food staff tells us the opening created 25 new jobs in the Tri-State. This Chipotle will also have a “Chipotlane”. It’s a drive-thru where customers can pick up digital orders without leaving the comfort of their cars. This is the first Chipotle in the area to have one.

Officials say the first fifty people in line received a free gift from the restaurant. Chipotle runs 22 other restaurants in the Commonwealth.

