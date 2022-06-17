(WEHT) – Over six months after the December 10 tornadoes that took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, the community of Dawson Springs has continued to recover and clean up the aftermath.

Storm chaser Chris Conley was in Dawson Springs on that night, but he has also chronicled the destruction that was seen the next morning up to the last few months. Chris shared drone footage with Eyewitness News showing the immediate aftermath of the tornadoes in December and those same scenes nearly 6 months later.

You can view the drone footage in the video player below.