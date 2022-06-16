EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – With temperatures close to triple digits across the Tri-State, a broken air conditioner forced a local non-profit to close due to the heat. But now, temperatures inside the building are back under control.

Evansville Christian Life Center CEO Gina Gibson says the AC unit on the third floor went out two weeks ago and temperatures inside the building soared to around 98 degrees, forcing them to close the clothing department. Gibson said that crews worked Wednesday evening to install a new unit.

The Center’s clothing department provides affordable clothing to help families. Gibson says they have a major gift’s campaign to raise funds for programs and projects such as the new air conditioning unit.