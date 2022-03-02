HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Around the world, from the Phillippines to the Tri-State, Christians are marking Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season that culminates with Easter next month.

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church priest Larry McBride says Lent is an important time for Christians of all denominations to prepare for a “deeper relationship with Christ,” adding Lent is important for people joining the Catholic Church to prepare to become a member, and for others to renew their faith.

But this Lent could be different for Catholics across the United States after church officials in Phoenix and Detroit revealed priests misspoke during baptisms, rendering them invalid. Father McBride says the “letter of the law” requires priests to say “I baptize you,” rather than “we baptize you,” as the priest takes the persona of Christ during that point of the baptism.

Father McBride says these issues are typically handled on the local Diocesan level and says he’s not familiar with any of these issues in the Owensboro Diocese. Still, it’s giving some parishioners something to think about. Parishioner John Speaks says he understands that it could be easy for some priests to say we instead of I, but he says the priests he’s been around are “well versed where they can think before they speak”

The Evansville Catholic Diocese declined to comment on the story.