Christians mark beginning of Lent with altered Ash Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s Ash Wednesday, reimagined. Guidelines from the Vatican mean that Catholics receiving ashes on Wednesday will not receive them on the forehead in the sign of the cross, as is tradition, but rather sprinkled on top of their heads.

Holy Name of Jesus pastor Father Larry McBride says the tradition has historic roots in the church, though it was predominately used in monasteries before experiencing a modern revival in 2021. But for parishioners like Laurie and Oscar Chavira, being Catholic means everything. Laurie Chavira says that, without their church traditions like receiving ashes and the Eucharist, as well as attending mass, she would feel empty.

The Chaviras say they plan on attending mass three days a week during Lent and are thankful for the efforts Father McBride has put into the church.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)