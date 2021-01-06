Christmas at Panther Creek brings in record amount of money

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The 18th annual Christmas at Panther Creek raised more than double the amount of money it did in 2019.

The 2020 event brought in more than $49,000; the 2019 event brought in around $20,000.

This year’s total represents nearly 10,000 cars going through the park to take in more than 700,000 lights.

Five nonprofits will receive $5,000:

Owensboro Lions Club

The Arc of Owensboro

Joe Ford Nature Center

New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services

Stanley Playground Association

The remainder of the money is saved so the event can take place again next year.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)