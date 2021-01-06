Christmas at Panther Creek brings in record amount of money

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The 18th annual Christmas at Panther Creek raised more than double the amount of money it did in 2019.
The 2020 event brought in more than $49,000; the 2019 event brought in around $20,000.
This year’s total represents nearly 10,000 cars going through the park to take in more than 700,000 lights.
Five nonprofits will receive $5,000:
- Owensboro Lions Club
- The Arc of Owensboro
- Joe Ford Nature Center
- New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
- Stanley Playground Association
The remainder of the money is saved so the event can take place again next year.
(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)