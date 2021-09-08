Christmas at Panther Creek looking for non-profit to take part in event

OWENSBORO, Ky – Five Daviess County non-profit organizations will be selected at random for the ‘Christmas at Panther Creek’ holiday light display. Collectively, these organizations will receive half of the total event proceeds.

“2020 was a record year for ‘Christmas at Panther Creek,’ with just shy of 10,000 cars and nearly $50,000 collected at the gate,” said Parks Director Ross Leigh.

Launched in 2003, ‘Christmas at Panther Creek’ consists of a 1.15-mile lighted driving tour with more than 50 displays and 700,000 lights.

The event begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues throughout the holiday season encompassing Christmas and New Year’s. The $5 vehicle admission is collected by the non-profit organizations, who supply volunteers for one week during the display.

To apply for this fundraising opportunity, agencies should submit an application to Daviess County Parks & Recreation with supporting documentation. A checklist and collection guidelines can be found at daviessky.org.

For questions, call 270-685-6142 or email rleigh@daviessky.or