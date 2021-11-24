Christmas at Panther Creek opens this week

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will open this week in Daviess County.

The event will have more than 50 light displays and 700,000 lights. The lighted driving tour opens up on November 26. It costs $5 per vehicle and the money will support local non-profits.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for visitors as they drive through the park for the chance to win an iPad. On December 9, it will be free for anyone to visit the park and see the lights. For more information, click here.