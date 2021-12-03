Christmas in Boonvillage celebration kicks off this weekend

BOONVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Christmas is now officially underway in Boonville. Businesses will be open throughout the weekend and offering deals as part of the Christmas in Boonvillage celebration.

The celebrations will also include decorations around the Boonville square, a scavenger hunt, the chance to write a letter to Santa, carriage rides and an ugly sweater contest. Boonville native and Netflix show host Benjamin Bradley will be the special guest for the event.

The annual parade will take place on Sunday afternoon

