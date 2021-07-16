Smothers Park in Owensboro is decorated for Christmas in July at Friday After 5. (WEHT)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas down at Smothers Park.

It’s the first Christmas in July at Friday After 5, and all the bands will be playing Christmas music. In case of rain, the show will move indoors.

The park is decked out in Christmas décor, and several restaurants are adding Christmas themed items to their menus.

There will also be crafts and pictures with Santa. We’ve even been told Buddy the Elf will be making an appearance.

There’s even an ice skating rink! The entrance to the ice skating rink is at the front of the Convention Center. It $10 to skate, but it’s only $8 if you bring your own skates.