HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 36th annual Christmas in the Park celebration officially opened in Henderson with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday.

Christmas in the Park features more than 30 light displays this year, and there’s also a mailbox for children to send letters to Santa Claus. The Henderson Merchant Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Henderson.

The 67-foot Christmas tree in downtown Henderson’s Central Park was lit in a ceremony at 6 p.m.