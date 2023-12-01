CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – The weather may have made for a dreary night, but in Corydon, all is merry and bright. That’s where, along Fourth Street, you’ll find a display featuring 50,000 Christmas lights. It’s a Christmas tradition Brook Stone and her daughter Emily look forward to every year.

“Most people enjoy seeing these lights,” says Stone.

It is also something her in-laws, also known as Santa and Mrs. Claus, have done for more than 30 years. But in the last few years, they’ve taken their decorations a step further by accepting donations from visitors to give to area organizations.

“A lot of people come by here and we thought they would give money for our things that we wanted to give for,” says Santa, “because we keep none of the money. This is all free for the people to go by and see.”

This year, those donations will benefit Henderson County non-profit Experiencing Autism Together. Stone, a board member, says this allows the group to help fund family activities for its families.

“It’s just being with other people that are like you, and you don’t feel like people are watching you. They understand what you’re going through,” says Stone. “I feel like we have a lot of generous people in the area that will be more than willing to donate a little money. Anything will help.”

Experiencing Autisim Together will receive 100% of the proceeds from the light display. For Mrs. Claus, it’s all about seeing smiling faces and giving back to the community.

“Sometimes I don’t think we think enough about that through the year,” says Mrs. Claus, “but this is a way to set aside a time just strictly to help somebody else. And that means a lot to see these kids and see these adults go places and do things together as a family unit. A lot of them wouldn’t be able to do that if it wasn’t for the donations.”

In previous years, this display has raised money for local churches, as well as survivors of the 2021 western Kentucky tornado.