OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will return this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. But organizers are saying it will look different.

Organizers are calling it a “reverse parade.” They say the floats will stay in place and people will walk through the parade route. Organizers say this allows families to stay in a group and socially distance from others.

The parade is scheduled for November 20 at 4:30 p.m.